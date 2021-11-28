The Dallas Cowboys placed starting right tackle Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

The team has already ruled him out for Thursday night's game at New Orleans.

Steele, 24, has played in 11 games (10 starts) this season and 27 games (24 starts) since Dallas signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in April 2020.

Veteran La'el Collins is listed as Steele's backup on the team depth chart.

The Cowboys (7-4) have lost three of their last four games heading into the Week 13 meeting with the Saints (5-6), who have lost four in a row.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.