The Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The team said his status for Monday's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain.
The Dallas Morning News reported that Neal, who is not fully vaccinated, was identified as a high-risk close contact and that he has not tested positive for the virus.
Neal, 26, played his first five NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with Dallas in April.
He registered six tackles in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and added three tackles (one for loss) in last Sunday's 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Cowboys played without offensive linemen Zack Martin and Brandon Knight in Week 1 and were missing defensive end Randy Gregory in Week 2 due to COVID-19 protocols.
--Field Level Media
