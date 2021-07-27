Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning with storms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning with storms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.