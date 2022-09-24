Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in Monday night's game against the host New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
Parsons returned to practice after missing two straight sessions with an illness. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Friday on 105.3 The Fan that Parsons is dealing with allergies.
Like Parsons, tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) returned as a limited participant Saturday after missing two practices. He also is considered questionable.
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) turned in his third straight full practice and is considered questionable for Monday's game.
Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Saturday and is questionable.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee) have been ruled out vs. New York.
--Field Level Media
