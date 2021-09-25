Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy announced Saturday.
Neal, who is not fully vaccinated, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday as a close contact.
Neal, 26, played his first five NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with Dallas in April.
He registered six tackles in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and added three tackles (one for loss) in last Sunday's 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Cowboys played without offensive linemen Zack Martin and Brandon Knight in Week 1 and they were missing defensive end Randy Gregory in Week 2 due to COVID-19 protocols.
