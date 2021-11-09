The Dallas Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

With no replacements on the roster or practice squad, Dallas will hold a kicker workout on Wednesday.

The Cowboys (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) this Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Zuerlein, 33, has converted 14 of 18 field goals and 21 of 23 extra points through eight games this season.

He has made 81.9 percent of his field-goal attempts (249 of 304) during a 10-year career with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams (2012-19) and Cowboys.

--Field Level Media

