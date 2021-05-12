Dallas draws the Las Vegas Raiders in the mid-afternoon game on Thanksgiving Day.
The Cowboys' traditional holiday home date is the middle game following the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints.
The NFL schedule will be released in full on Wednesday night.
Dallas lost 41-16 to the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 and enters with a two-game losing streak on Turkey Day. The Bills beat the Cowboys in 2019.
The Bears and Lions are meeting for the third time in four years on Thanksgiving. Chicago won games in Detroit in 2018 and 2019.
--Field Level Media
