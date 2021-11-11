Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will be sidelined multiple weeks with a calf injury suffered during Wednesday's practice, head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.
Gregory, who shares the team lead with five sacks, could end up on injured reserve.
"You always feel terrible for the individual," McCarthy said. "He was one of our best players on defense. ... Our defensive players feed off of his activity."
The NFC East-leading Cowboys (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday.
The Cowboys could lean on rookie Micah Parsons in an increased pass-rush role without Gregory and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. Lawrence remains sidelined with a broken foot.
Gregory, who turns 29 later this month, also has 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in seven games (six starts) this season.
He has 15.5 sacks, 47 QB hits, 76 tackles and seven forced fumbles in 45 games (seven starts) since the Cowboys drafted him in the third round in 2015.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.