Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects quarterback Dak Prescott to be fully cleared for training camp in July.
"I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction. ... I know he feels really good."
McCarthy acknowledged Prescott will "do most things" when the Cowboys begin Phase 2 of the offseason program with organized team activities on May 25. Prescott is aiming to return from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle sustained during Dallas' 37-34 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11.
Prescott, 27, was leading the NFL with 1,856 passing yards when he sustained the injury.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection was handed a four-to-six month recovery timetable.
Prescott put pen to paper on a four-year, $164 million contract with $126 million guaranteed in March.
In 69 starts over five seasons in Dallas, Prescott has a 42-27 record. He's completed 66 percent of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.
--Field Level Media
