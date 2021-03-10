The Dallas Cowboys have been awarded four compensatory picks for the upcoming NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday.
The Cowboys get an extra pick in Rounds 3-6 after losing seven to free agency -- including cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Robert Quinn -- and gaining three.
The Los Angeles Rams were awarded three picks for losing three and gaining one. The Rams get two third-rounders and a fourth.
The New Orleans Saints were also awarded two third-rounders and a sixth-round pick. The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers were also awarded three picks.
A total of 37 compensatory picks were awarded to 17 different teams.
The New England Patriots received the highest compensatory pick, a third-round selection that is No. 96 overall. The Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, 49ers and Baltimore Ravens also received third-round picks.
In addition to the Cowboys, Rams, Patriots and Saints, fourth-rounders also went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.
The formula for compensation picks is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.