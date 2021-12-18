Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill joined the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

They will miss Sunday's game between the Cowboys (9-4) and the host New York Giants (4-9).

Odighizuwa, 23, has 30 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and two sacks in 13 games (12 starts). He was the Cowboys' third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hill, 23, has nine tackles and one quarterback hit in four games this season.

Dallas elevated defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, running back JaQuan Hardy and safety Darian Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster. Hamilton and Thompson are COVID-19 replacements.

--Field Level Media

