The Dallas Cowboys activated Amari Cooper off the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and the expectation is the Pro Bowl wide receiver will be ready for Week 1.
He's eligible to practice for the first time in training camp. Cooper had ankle surgery in January.
Cooper, 27, said last week he was "real close" to being 100 percent.
Cooper had 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season.
For his career, the four-time Pro Bowl selection has 449 catches for 6,211 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Oakland Raiders (2015-18) and Cowboys. The Raiders selected Cooper No. 4 overall in the 2015 draft and traded him to Dallas in October 2018 for first-round pick in 2019.
Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Cowboys in March 2020.
--Field Level Media
