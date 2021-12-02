The Dallas Cowboys activated veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence from injured reserve prior to Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence fractured a foot in practice prior to Week 2 and underwent surgery. He returned to practice last week.

Lawrence had five tackles and forced a fumble in the season-opening loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence, 29, has 45.5 career sacks, 305 tackles and 93 quarterback hits to go with 16 forced fumbles in 97 games (79 starts) in eight seasons with the Cowboys.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was a second-round draft pick out of Boise State in 2014.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.