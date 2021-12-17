Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) controls the ball during the first half against the Bellarmine Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with center Myles Johnson (15) against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) controls the ball during the first half against the Bellarmine Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie
Dec 1, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with center Myles Johnson (15) against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The current COVID-19 surge has caused schedule changes across the college basketball landscape, leaving a high-profile duel Saturday between No. 4 UCLA and North Carolina at Las Vegas as one of the bigger games taken off the board.
Other games that were called off for Saturday: Central Florida vs. Florida State, Penn State at VCU, Lehigh at Syracuse, Loyola-Maryland at Duke, and Tulsa vs. Colorado State. Hampton's game against North Carolina Central in the HBCU Legacy Classic on Saturday also was called off.
New Orleans postponed Friday's home game against Dillard, while its game Tuesday at Tulane was canceled. Penn State's game against Quinnipiac on Wednesday was called off, as was Syracuse's game Tuesday against Cornell. Binghamton and Niagara also canceled their game set for Tuesday.
Some top programs were quick to find replacement opponents. North Carolina still will make its trip to Las Vegas but will play Kentucky instead in the CBS Sports Classic. Kentucky's game against Ohio State in the same event was called off Thursday. North Carolina Central now will face Delaware State in the Legacy Classic.
Duke's game against Loyola-Maryland was a replacement game for a previously scheduled contest against Cleveland State. The Blue Devils found yet another replacement and now are scheduled to face Elon at home Saturday.
While Central Florida is no longer facing Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic, the Knights still are scheduled to travel to Sunrise, Fla., in hopes of finding an alternate opponent on Saturday.
In addition to the schedule changes, a number of programs are on a COVID-19 pause. Programs reported to be waiting until COVID-19 issues subside include Akron, Cornell, Cleveland State, Colorado State, DePaul, Hampton, Loyola-Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Texas Southern, Tulane and UCLA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.