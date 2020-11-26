Positive COVID-19 tests forced the Atlanta Falcons to take their Thursday workout virtual.
The team planned to hold a morning workout before clearing players to spend the afternoon and evening with their families.
Sunday's game is not impacted, the team said in a statement Thursday morning, underscoring that they were "informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members."
"Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations being conducted virtually on Thursday," the statement read.
"This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday's game. The Falcons said the health and safety of the team is their highest priority."
Atlanta is scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.