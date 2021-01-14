Ongoing contact tracing within the Phoenix Suns organization has forced a third game to be postponed, this time against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Saturday's game against the Pacers," the NBA said Thursday in a release.
The Suns already had their Friday game against Golden State called off, and Phoenix was not able to field a team to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
The health and safety protocols stem from the Suns' last game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, after which three Wizards players tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, no Suns player has tested positive for the virus, per reports.
The Suns will try again to play on Monday at Memphis.
--Field Level Media
