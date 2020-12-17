LSU postponed Saturday's nonconference home game against North Texas, the second game this week the Tigers have put off due to COVID-19 protocols.
LSU (4-1), whose home date Wednesday against New Orleans was also postponed, is scheduled to return to action Tuesday when VCU visits Baton Rouge. A decision about that contest will be made at the start of next week, the school announced Thursday on Twitter.
The Tigers had previously canceled a game last Saturday against South Florida but were able to scramble and put Sam Houston State on the schedule Monday. LSU won that game, 88-66, despite the absence of head coach Will Wade following his positive test for COVID-19.
"I was in quarantine from a contact tracing issue last week," Wade said on a video conference call Monday. "When I was in quarantine, I tested positive. So I have COVID or I've had COVID. I'm out because of COVID. I don't have any major symptoms.
"I don't have any major issues, but I tested positive for COVID early last week. I've been coaching and doing everything from Zoom like you see now. That all started because of contact tracing issues with other folks who are missing today."
Also not available Monday were assistant coaches Tasmin Mitchell and Kevin Nickelberry. Players not available included Trendon Watford, the team's second-leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, as well as Shareef O'Neal.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.