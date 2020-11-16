Ongoing issues dealing with COVID-19 within the Texas A&M program forced the postponement of this week's game between the No. 5 Aggies and Ole Miss.
It marks the second consecutive postponement for Texas A&M, which had its game with Tennessee called off last weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Several players remain in quarantine this week.
"The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements," the SEC said in a statement.
The SEC said rescheduling the game "will be evaluated."
Ole Miss has an open date on Dec. 12 but the A&M-Tennessee makeup is slated for that day. Dec. 19 will be considered, though that is currently the date of the SEC Championship game. Texas A&M sits one game behind Alabama in the SEC West and could qualify for the title game.
Ole Miss could try to schedule a game this week, given the SEC's new policy announced last week that allows for the scheduling of games up to five days in advance.
--Field Level Media
