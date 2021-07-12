Costa Rica scored twice in the first 21 minutes and went on to defeat Guadeloupe 3-1 in their CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match on Monday night in Orlando.
Joel Campbell scored in the sixth minute and Ariel Lassiter tallied in the 21st minute. Guadeloupe's Raphael Mirval cut the deficit to one with a goal five minutes into first-half stoppage time.
In the second half, Celso Borges scored in the 70th minute to ice the win.
Group C play will resume Thursday with Guadeloupe facing Jamaica, followed by Suriname vs. Costa Rica. Earlier Monday, Jamaica blanked Suriname 2-0, also in Orlando.
--Field Level Media
