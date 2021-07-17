Joel Campbell and Celso Borges scored within a minute of each other in the second half to give Costa Rica the 2-1 win over Suriname on Friday night in CONCACAF Gold Cup action in Orlando.

Trailing 1-0, Campbell scored in the 58th minute and Borges capitalized in the 59th for the 2-1 lead. Costa Rica made it stand up despite a red card given to Francisco Calvo in the 85th minute.

Gleofilo Vlijter opened the scoring. He took a pass from Damil Dankerlui to put Guadeloupe up 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

Ronald Matarrita set up Campbell on the equalizer.

Costa Rica will be without Calvo and Kendall Waston in its group finale vs. Jamaica on Tuesday. Waston was issued a yellow card for entering the pitch too early as he subbed in for Campbell.

--Field Level Media

