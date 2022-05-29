Corbin Burnes allowed just two hits in seven scoreless innings as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 8-0 Sunday to earn a split in the four-game series.
The first-place Brewers increased their National League Central lead over the second-place Cardinals to 3 1/2 games.
Burnes (3-2) struck out 11 batters and walked only one. Hoby Milner and Brent Suter pitched a scoreless inning each to complete the shutout.
Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer and Lorenzo Cain added a two-run homer and an RBI single to pace the Brewers' offense.
Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (3-3) allowed a season-high six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out single and Omar Narvaez followed with an RBI double into the right field corner.
The Cardinals used a fielding gem in the fourth inning to stay within a run. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-out single and tried to score when Taylor hit a double into the right-center field gap, but Tommy Edman's relay throw to catcher Andrew Knizner caught Tellez sliding into home.
The Cardinals threatened in their half of the inning when Nolan Gorman drew a two-out walk and Juan Yepez hit a double. But Burnes coaxed an inning-ending flyout from Donovan.
The Brewers gave Burnes working room in the fifth inning. Narvaez walked, Cain hit a single and Peterson launched his three-run homer to make it 4-0.
Milwaukee chased Mikolas from the game in the sixth inning. Tellez hit a solo homer, Narvaez hit a triple and Cain reached on an infield RBI single to score Narvaez and make it 6-0.
Cain's two-run homer off reliever Nick Wittgren in the eighth inning boosted the lead to 8-0.
Paul Goldschmidt hit a ninth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and his on-base streak to 34 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.