Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) reacts as he circles the bases on a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hugs bench coach Walt Weiss (4) as manager Brian Snitker (43) looks on following a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) blows on the baseball between innings during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers to the plate during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers to the plate during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers to the plate during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) reacts as the solo home run by Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) goes out of the ball park during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) pitches during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) walks off the field after being taken out of the game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slaps the hand of manager Chris Woodward after scoring during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Albert Abreu (36) throws to the plate during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brad Miller (13) makes a catch of a fly ball during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) scores in from of Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Brock Burke (46) follows thru on a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts towards the dugout after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Andy Ibanez (77) singles during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) high fives shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) can not make the catch of a batted ball by Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) who scored on an inside the park home run during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) smiles after hitting an inside the park home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) smiles alone with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting an inside the park home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) can not make the catch of a batted ball by Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) who scored on an inside the park home run during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) rounds the bases on an inside the park home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) follows through on a solo home run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is greeted at the dugout steps by right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) wipes his brow during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Richards was taken out of the game after pitching only one inning. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) makes his way in from the bullpen with catcher William Contreras (24) prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) throws in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) throws in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) reacts as he circles the bases on a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
William Contreras hit two of the Atlanta Braves' four home runs in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas.
It was Contreras' first career multi-homer performance.
In his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Contreras hit a homer with the bases empty in the fourth inning and added another solo shot that traveled 435 feet in the sixth inning.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, his sixth, in the first inning. Travis Demeritte connected on his second homer of the season, an inside-the-parker, in the third. Demeritte hit a line drive that skipped past center fielder Adolis Garcia and rolled to the track. Demeritte scored on a slide ahead of the throw.
Contreras, Riley and Demeritte each had two hits and combined to score five runs and drive in five.
The Braves lead the National League with 28 home runs.
Atlanta starter Ian Anderson (2-1) pitched six innings, his longest stint of the season, and allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his sixth save.
The Braves improved to 6-0 when their starting pitcher has worked at least five innings.
Garrett Richards (0-1) opened the game for Texas and allowed two runs in one inning before giving way to Spencer Howard, who gave up one run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings before being lifted. It was Richards' second start since being activated from the injured list with a cracked fingernail/blister.
Texas got a run in the second on Garcia's fourth homer, a shot to left-center, and tacked on a run in the sixth when Marcus Semien, who led off with a double, scored on Garcia's infield out.
The Rangers made it 6-3 in the eighth inning on Corey Seager's home run off Will Smith. It was Seager's third homer of the season.
Atlanta has won three of its last four. Texas has lost four in a row.
The two teams are meeting for the first time since 2017, when the Rangers won two of three in Atlanta. The Rangers swept the last three-game series played in Arlington.
