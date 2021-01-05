Conor McGregor is poised to paint a pretty picture in his return to the octagon on Jan. 23.
Well, the 32-year-old Irishman actually went a bit beyond that when addressing his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
"I promise a masterpiece," McGregor wrote Monday night on Twitter.
Whether McGregor (22-4) puts forth a masterpiece against Poirier (26-6) is up for debate, considering he last fought at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion needed just 40 seconds to register a TKO of Donald Cerrone.
McGregor didn't require much more time than that the last time he faced Poirier. He needed just 1:46 to record a first-round TKO of Poirier in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in 2014.
