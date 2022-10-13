Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and also had an assist as the host Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 3-0 second-period deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
It was the 11th career hat trick for McDavid. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse scored a short-handed goal and added an assist and Zach Hyman also had two assists for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 33 saves in his Edmonton debut.
J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored goals for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko finished with 20 saves.
Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Pettersson and Miller just 51 seconds apart, setting a franchise record for the two fastest goals to start a season in the process. The Canucks needed just 2:40 to score the two goals, breaking the previous mark of 3:55 set in 1983 against the Calgary Flames.
The 26-year-old Kuzmenko, an undrafted free agent making his Vancouver debut after starring in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, made it 3-0 just 39 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal, tapping in Miller's cross-ice pass into a wide-open right side of the net.
But Edmonton rebounded to tie it before the end of the period with three goals in the span of 15:07. The first two came on the power play. Draisaitl got the first one on a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle and McDavid followed with wrist shot from the right side of the goal at the end of a tic-tac-toe passing play with Tyson Barrie and Draisaitl. Nurse then tied it at the 19:19 mark with a short-handed goal, one-timing a shot from the right circle off a Draisaitl pass at the end of a 3-on-1 break.
McDavid then gave Edmonton its first lead with 4:59 to go in the game when he buried his own rebound from the low slot for his 700th career NHL point.
Vancouver pulled Demko for an extra attacker with 2:11 to go and McDavid sealed the win with an empty-netter off an Evander Kane feed with 24.5 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.