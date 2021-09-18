Connor Bazelak threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns as Missouri rolled to a 59-28 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
Tyler Badie rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass for the Tigers (2-1), who outgained the Redhawks (0-3) by a 675-373 margin.
Quarterback CJ Ogbonna rushed for 96 yards in 12 carries and running back Shamenski Rucker scored two touchdowns for the Redhawks.
Missouri, which has never lost to a FCS team, is 5-0 all-time against Southeast Missouri State.
The Redhawks, in turn, fell to 1-25 all-time against FBS teams.
Missouri wasted no time taking charge. Badie's 49-yard touchdown run put the Tigers up 7-0 just 2:44 into the game.
Bazelak's 11-yard touchdown pass to Badie made it 14-0.
The Tigers hoped to use this mismatch to establish their vertical passing game. They checked that box with Bazelak's 46-yard touchdown throw to D'ionte Smith over the top for a 21-0 lead.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 24-0 with a 43-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. It was set up by Bazelak's 46-yard pass to Mookie Cooper.
Chance Luper took a swing pass from Bazek and raced for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 31-0.
Badie's 1-yard TD plunge made it 38-0 at the half.
Brady Cook threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Young to make it 45-0. The Redhawks countered with a 75-yard drive that Geno Hess capped with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Tyler Macon hit a 65-yard touchdown pass to JJ Hester for a 52-7 lead.
The Redhawks cut that margin to 52-21 with Rucker's fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 18 and 2 yards.
Michael Cox's 55-yard TD run put Missouri up 59-21, but the Redhawks answered with Q'Nairies Anderson's 75-yard touchdown run.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.