Mike Conley scored 33 points and hit a career-high-tying seven 3-pointers to lift the Utah Jazz to a 106-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in Salt Lake City.
On a night when Jazz leading scorer Donovan Mitchell had a quiet outing with just 15 points, Conley picked up the slack for Utah with his first 30-point game since March 2019. Conley scored seven of the Jazz's last nine points, hitting a shot-clock-beating 3-pointer and sinking four free throws in the final 1:48.
It was a much-needed win for the Jazz, who had lost their prior two home games this season, including a blowout defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
Paul George scored 25 points to lead the Clippers, who had won four of their previous five games. Kawhi Leonard, sporting a mask for his injured mouth, contributed 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
George refused to let the Jazz cruise to a win down the stretch, draining three 3-pointers in the final 3 1/2 minutes to keep Los Angeles within striking distance.
The Jazz led by as many as 20 points, but the back-and-forth game got exciting after the Clippers' Nicolas Batum sank three consecutive free throws and George hit a 3-pointer to cut Utah's lead to 95-94 with 3:15 to play.
Rudy Gobert, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, put Utah up 102-94 with an inside hoop, giving the Jazz enough cushion to hand the Clippers their sixth straight loss in Salt Lake City.
Utah used an 18-2 run to take a 31-17 lead late in the first quarter, and then Jordan Clarkson and Conley opened the second with treys for a 37-19 advantage.
The Clippers surged to pull within 43-42, but the Jazz finished the second quarter strong with an 8-0 run, then kept that momentum going after the break. Mitchell, Conley and Royce O'Neale hit 3-pointers early in the third as Utah boosted its lead to 60-42 as the Utah scored 17 consecutive points spanning the break.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.