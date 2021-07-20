Bryan Ruiz headed home a cross from Ariel Lassiter in the 53rd minute, and Costa Rica held on to beat Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday in Orlando and finish atop Group C in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Costa Rica goalie Leonel Moreira received a red card in the 72nd minute for a hand ball outside the 18-yard box, but his team held on for the win.
Thanks to the win, Costa Rica (3-0-0) will oppose Group B runner-up Canada in the quarterfinals, while Jamaica (2-1-0) will face the United States, Group B winner, in the quarters. Both of those matches are scheduled for Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
The Tuesday game started late after a long weather delay.
Qatar 2, Honduras 0
Homam Ahmed scored on a tight-angle shot in the first half and Abdulaziz Hatem sealed the win in second-half stoppage time as Qatar defeated Honduras in Houston to claim first place in Group D.
Qatar (2-0-1) earned a Saturday quarterfinal date with Group A runner-up El Salvador in Glendale, Ariz. Honduras (2-1-0) only needed a draw Tuesday to win the group, but now it will face Group A winner Mexico in a Saturday quarterfinal at Glendale, Ariz.
In the 25th minute, Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos dribbled toward the top of the penalty area and dropped a perfect reverse pass to Ahmed, who was racing forward on the left wing. Ahmed beat Honduras goalie Luis Lopez with a 12-yard shot inside the near post.
Hatem completed a three-on-one breakaway with a goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.
Suriname 2, Guadeloupe 1
Nigel Hasselbaink rolled home the winning goal in the 79th minute, lifting Suriname past Guadeloupe in Houston and giving his team third place in Group C at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Guadeloupe played more than an hour with 10 men after Kelly Irep received a red card in the 29th minute, and teammate Quentin Annette was sent off in second-half stoppage time.
Both teams lost each of their first two Gold Cup games and were eliminated from the possibility of advancing before their Tuesday meeting in the group-stage finale.
Gleofilo Vlijter gave Suriname a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute before Matthias Phaeton tied the contest six minutes later.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.