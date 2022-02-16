Valentin Castellanos scored two first-half goals as New York City FC rolled to a 2-0 win over Santos de Guapiles FC in first-round action of the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday in San Jose, Costa Rica.
The contest was the opener of a two-game, total-goal series. The second leg is scheduled for Feb. 23 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Castellanos put the visitors on top in the fifth minute when he fired a penalty kick into the left side of the net.
In the 30th minute, NYCFC doubled the lead after two Santos defenders botched clearance attempts in the 18-yard box. The ball rolled to a wide-open Castellanos to the left of the penalty spot, and he blasted a shot into the top right corner.
The main downside for NYCFC was that midfielder Santiago Rodríguez received a red card in the 68th minute after a late challenge caught Santos' Erson Mendez on the ankle.
Santos Laguna 1, CF Montreal 0
Alberto Ocejo's short-range header in the 88th minute gave the Liga MX team a victory over the Major League Soccer squad at Torreon, Mexico.
Santos' Fernando Gorriaran dribbled into the penalty area and delivered a pass to Ocejo, who beat Montreal goalie Sebastian Breza at the near post.
The teams will complete their two-game matchup on Feb. 22 in Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.