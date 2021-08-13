Early and late goals propelled Club America to a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on Thursday at Mexico City in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series.
The second leg of the total-goal series is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Chester, Pa.
Richard Sanchez blasted a 20-yard strike into the top right corner in the 17th minute, immediately after the Union wall had blocked a free-kick attempt by Sebastian Cordova from almost the same spot.
Sanchez drew a foul from Jose Martinez in the penalty area, and Emanuel Aguilera scored on the ensuing penalty kick to double the lead.
The winner of the America-Union series will match up with Monterrey or Cruz Azul in the final. Monterrey earned a 1-0 win in the first leg of an all-Mexican semifinal series on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
