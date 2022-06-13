Commissioner Adam Silver has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol and will miss Game 5 on the NBA Finals on Monday night in San Francisco.

The league did not disclose whether Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he would be in Boston on Thursday for Game 6 and a potential trophy presentation.

The Celtics and Golden State Warriors enter Game 5 tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven series.

COVID-19 has made its way through the finals. Two members of the ABC/ESPN broadcast team, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, were forced off the air for part of the series after testing positive.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In