The Washington Commanders signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year contract.

The team didn't announce financial terms, but NFL Network said the deal was valued at nearly $5 million with $2 million in guaranteed money.

Slye, whose NFL career began as an undrafted free agent in 2019, played with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers before signing with Washington in Week 10 of last season.

With Washington, he hit all 12 of his field goal attempts. Overall last season, he was 23 of 25 (92 percent) on field goal tries with a long of 56 yards.

The 26-year-old Slye has connected on 77 of 93 (82.8 percent) of his field goal attempts in 44 career games. On extra point tries, he's 82 of 93 (88.2 percent).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In