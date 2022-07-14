The Washington Commanders agreed to terms with defensive back DeJuan Neal, who recently played in the USFL.

Agent Sean Stellato told reporters Thursday that Neal will be joining the Commanders after spending this past season playing for the New Jersey Generals.

Neal, 25, will become the second player who competed in the 2022 USFL season to sign with an NFL club. Linebacker Christian Sam signed with the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Neal played in the XFL in 2020 after competing collegiately for Division II Shepherd University.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription