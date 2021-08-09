The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year deal worth $1.575 million.

Peeke, 23, has a goal and five assists in 33 games with the Blue Jackets since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft. He has averaged 14:57 minutes of ice time.

"Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is still a young player, but we are excited to see his continued growth within our organization as he continues to work and earn more playing time."

