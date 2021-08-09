The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year deal worth $1.575 million.
Peeke, 23, has a goal and five assists in 33 games with the Blue Jackets since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft. He has averaged 14:57 minutes of ice time.
"Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is still a young player, but we are excited to see his continued growth within our organization as he continues to work and earn more playing time."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.