The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Saturday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move comes on the heels of starting QB Carson Wentz suffering a foot injury Thursday at practice. Wentz, whom the Colts acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, is out indefinitely, and surgery is a potential option.
Hundley, 28, will compete with 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger and undrafted free agent Jalen Morton for a spot behind 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason.
A fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Hundley last played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. In 18 career games -- nine starts -- with the Packers and Cardinals, Hundley has completed 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
The Colts also signed free-agent defensive tackle Joey Ivie on Saturday. A seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Ivie, 26, appeared in eight combined games with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in 2019.
--Field Level Media
