The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, two weeks after the Baltimore Ravens withdrew their tender to the second-year pro.

Terms were not released by the Colts.

In a corresponding move, the Colts waived center Alex Mollette.

Williams, 25, rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown in 13 games (three starts) last season as a rookie. He also caught nine passes for 84 yards. He played 40 snaps on special teams.

Williams joins a running back room of Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson in Indianapolis.

Williams was waived by the Ravens to make room for RB Mike Davis.

--Field Level Media

