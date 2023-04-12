The Indianapolis Colts cleared $2.5 million in salary cap space by restructuring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's contract, according to multiple reports.
The Colts converted $5 million of Buckner's 2023 salary into a signing bonus.
The 29-year-old veteran will earn a fully guaranteed salary of $19.75 million this season.
Indianapolis now has $22.4 million in cap room -- the fourth most in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.com.
Buckner recorded eight sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 74 tackles in 17 games (16 starts) last season.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 All-Pro has 53 sacks, 140 QB hits, 463 tackles and nine fumble recoveries in 112 games (109 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2016-19) and Colts.
--Field Level Media
