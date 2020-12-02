Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice Wednesday, coach Frank Reich announced.
Taylor was placed on the list on Saturday and missed Sunday's 45-26 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Taylor, 21, leads the team in carries (135), rushing yards (518) and rushing touchdowns (four). The 2020 second-round pick also has 26 catches for 227 yards in 10 games this season.
Indianapolis (7-4) goes on the road Sunday for an AFC South game against the Houston Texans (4-7).
--Field Level Media
