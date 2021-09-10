The Indianapolis Colts and running back Nyheim Hines agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension Friday, the player's agent told ESPN.
The extension keeps the 2018 fourth-round pick from North Carolina State in Indianapolis through the 2024 season.
Hines, 24, and the Colts open the season Sunday against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
Hines rushed for 380 yards and three touchdowns and caught a team-high 63 passes for 482 yards and four scores in 16 games last season.
He has rushed for 893 yards and seven touchdowns and added 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six TDs while playing in all 48 regular season games (eight starts). Hines has also averaged 14.9 yards on 39 career punt returns with two touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.