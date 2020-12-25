The Indianapolis Colts placed Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, which means the standout right tackle will not be able to play Sunday when the Colts visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for a key AFC clash.

What's more, left tackle Anthony Castonzo is listed as questionable (knee, ankle). Without one or both of their tackles, the Colts' normally stout pass protection could be particularly vulnerable against the Steelers' ferocious pass rush. Pittsburgh (11-3) leads the NFL with 47 sacks this season, led by T.J. Watt's 13. Indianapolis has allowed the second-fewest in the league (16).

The Colts (10-4) will start Le'Raven Clark or Chaz Green in Smith's place.

