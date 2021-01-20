The only quarterback currently on the Indianapolis Colts' roster under contract for next season is Jacob Eason.
Considering the 2020 fourth-round pick has yet to take a snap in an NFL regular-season game, it's fair to assume the Colts will be in the market for a veteran quarterback following Philip Rivers' retirement on Wednesday.
Indianapolis signed Rivers to a one-year deal in 2020 after Jacoby Brissett failed to convince the team he was the long-term answer after signing a two-year, $30 million contract in 2019.
Brissett is also a pending free agent after throwing for just 17 yards on eight pass attempts in mop-up duty this season. That came after throwing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while starting 15 games in 2019.
Do coach Frank Reich and the Colts believe the 28-year-old is ready for another crack at the starting job? Reich repeatedly referred to signing Rivers last offseason as a rare opportunity, and still may believe that Brissett truly is a starting-caliber quarterback.
But does Brissett want to return to Indy, or perhaps pursue one of the several starting quarterback jobs expected to be up for grabs around the NFL?
He was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to take the first snap for the Colts in Week 1 shortly after Rivers announced his retirement Wednesday.
Just behind him is Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is under contract with the Lions. However, there is speculation that he may want a fresh start elsewhere with franchise hiring a new general manager and coach.
Another pending free agent is Andy Dalton (+500), who finished last season as the Dallas Cowboys' starter after Dak Prescott's ankle injury.
Eason's odds of starting for the Colts in Week 1 are being offered at +800, followed by journeymen backups Brian Hoyer (+1000) and Chase Daniel (+1200).
The Colts' first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is current 21st overall. Should the Colts stay put, quarterbacks who may be available include Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask. They would likely have to move up to snap BYU's Zac Wilson or North Dakota State's Trey Lance.
SportsBetting.ag is offering a rookie quarterback starting Week 1 for Indianapolis at +1200.
It's unlikely the Colts will be in contention for a blockbuster deal for Deshaun Watson (+1600) if for no other reason than the Houston Texas would not trade him to a division rival and face Watson twice a season.
Another option could be trading for Philadelphia's Carson Wentz (+2000), whose development his first two seasons came under the watch of Reich as the Eagles' offensive coordinator.
Colts Next QB Odds (SportsBetting.ag):
Jacoby Brissett +300
Matthew Stafford +400
Andy Dalton +500
Jacob Eason +800
Brian Hoyer +1000
Chase Daniel +1200
Rookie Quarterback +1200
Jameis Winston +1600
Deshaun Watson +1600
Nick Foles +2000
Carson Wentz +2000
Teddy Bridgewater +2500
Jimmy Garoppolo +2500
Alex Smith +2500
Dak Prescott +3300
Taylor Heinicke +3300
Ryan Fitzpatrick +4000
Marcus Mariota +4000
Sam Darnold +5000
Drew Lock +5000
Cam Newton +5000
Mitchell Trubisky +5000
Jared Goff +6600
Matt Ryan +6600
Ben Roethlisberger +10000
--Field Level Media
