Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo was ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh due to knee and ankle injuries.
The Colts (10-4) were already missing starting right tackle Braden Smith for the showdown with the Steelers (11-3) after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Castonzo, 32, had been listed as questionable. He was a limited participant Thursday, but did not practice Friday.
Castonzo has started 144 games, including 12 this season, since Indianapolis selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
The Colts activated tackle J'Marcus Webb and guard Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
