Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has been ruled out for the team's Week 5 game Thursday night with a concussion.
Colts head coach Frank Reich added Monday that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will continue to be monitored before making a determination on his availability to play against the Denver Broncos.
Leonard sustained the concussion in his season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after colliding with teammate Zaire Franklin in the second quarter. Leonard was bleeding from the head.
Members of the training staff escorted Leonard to the locker room for evaluation and he was later ruled out of the game.
Leonard, 27, missed the first three games after undergoing surgery for a back injury in the offseason. He had been dealing with nerve issues that caused pain in his lower extremities.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro had two tackles before exiting.
NFL Network reported Monday that Taylor avoided a major injury to his ankle but his status is unclear, given the short week. The team originally feared Taylor had suffered a high-ankle sprain.
Taylor has 328 yards rushing with a touchdown in four starts this season. He also has nine catches for 44 yards.
The Colts (1-2-1) travel to Denver (2-2) on Thursday night.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.