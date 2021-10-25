Carson Wentz accounted for three touchdowns and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 107 yards and one score to help the Indianapolis Colts record a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers during a fierce rainstorm Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif.
Darius Leonard and Al-Quadin Muhammad forced fumbles to set up touchdowns and Xavier Rhodes grabbed an interception prior to the final Indianapolis score in a contest played in a game-long deluge. Wentz rushed for one touchdown and completed 17 of 26 passes for 150 yards and tossed scoring passes to Mo Alie-Cox and Michael Pittman Jr. (four catches, 105 yards) as Indianapolis (3-4) won its second straight game.
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the 49ers (2-4), who lost their fourth straight game. Elijah Mitchell rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown and Deebo Samuel caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The teams combined to fumble seven times -- each club losing two -- in the wet conditions. San Francisco committed four turnovers while Indianapolis had two. The Colts outgained the 49ers, 295 to 280.
Muhammad made a huge play when he sacked Garoppolo and forced him to fumble and Kwity Paye recovered at the San Francisco 33-yard line with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter. Less than a minute later, Taylor scampered in from the 5 to give Indianapolis a 20-12 advantage.
San Francisco used an impressive three-play drive to move within two with 13:07 remaining. Garoppolo connected with Samuel for 29 yards, Charlie Woerner for 27 and Samuel for the 14-yard score but a tying two-point pass play was batted away by Leonard.
Michael Badgley booted a 42-yard field goal to give the Colts a 23-18 edge with seven minutes remaining. Rhodes intercepted Garoppolo with 5:20 left, setting up Wentz's 28-yard scoring pass to Pittman with 2:49 remaining.
Leonard's forced fumble helped the Colts hold a 13-12 halftime lead. The star linebacker punched the ball away from Samuel and teammate Anthony Chesley recovered at the 49ers' 28 with 3:02 left.
The Colts cashed in when Wentz scored on a 1-yard run with one minute left.
At the outset, Mitchell scored on a 5-yard run -- the extra point was wide -- and Joey Slye kicked a 34-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 9-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Indianapolis scored on Wentz's 11-yard pass to Cox nearly three minutes later before Slye boomed a 56-yard field goal with 2:27 left in the first period.
-- Field Level Media
