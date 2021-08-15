Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus missed Sunday's preseason game against the visiting Carolina Panthers for COVID-19 related reasons.
The team did not specify whether Eberflus had tested positive or come in close contact with an infected person.
The Colts said safeties coach Alan Williams would handle his duties on Sunday.
Eberflus, 51, has been Indy's defensive coordinator since 2018. Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.