Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's game against the visiting New England Patriots due to a personal matter.
Kelly was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and returned to practice in a limited fashion the following day. He did not practice on Thursday, however, due to a personal matter.
Kelly, 28, was the Colts' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has started all 78 games in his career, including 12 this season.
Second-year lineman Danny Pinter is expected to play Saturday in the absence of Kelly.
--Field Level Media
