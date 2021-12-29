Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Indianapolis Colts activated starting left guard Quenton Nelson and four others from the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.
Also activated were starting right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and practice squad tight end Farrod Green.
Nelson, 25, was the Colts' 2018 first-round pick (sixth overall) out of Notre Dame. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his four NFL seasons.
Glowinski, 29, was drafted in the fourth round by Seattle in 2015 and spent three seasons with the Seahawks before joining the Colts.
Turay, 26, is in his fourth season with the Colts and has seven tackles, including five sacks, in 11 games this season.
Ya-Sin, 25, has 26 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games (six starts) in his third season with Indianapolis.
Nine players, including linebacker Darius Leonard and quarterback Carson Wentz, remain on the COVID list as the Colts (9-6) prepare for Sunday's visit from the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.