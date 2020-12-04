The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Buckner was placed on the list on Nov. 25 and missed Sunday's 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Without the 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman in the lineup, Tennessee's Derrick Henry rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC South clash.
Buckner started the first 10 games in his first season with Indianapolis and has 41 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Buckner, 26, spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him seventh overall in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and has 304 tackles and 31 sacks in 73 career games (all starts).
The Colts (7-4) are a game behind the Titans in the division heading into Sunday's game at the Houston Texans (4-7).
--Field Level Media
