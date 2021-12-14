The Indianapolis Colts activated center Ryan Kelly off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Kelly was placed on the list Dec. 4 and sat out Indianapolis' 31-0 rout of the Houston Texans the following day.

Kelly, 28, was the Colts' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has started all 78 games in his career, including 12 this season.

The Colts (7-6) return from their bye week to host the New England Patriots (9-4) on Saturday (8:15 p.m. ET).

--Field Level Media

