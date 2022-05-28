Colton Herta was cleared to race in Sunday's Indianapolis 500, one day after crashing during the final day of practice.

Andretti Autosport made the announcement Saturday on Twitter.

"Colton Herta has been officially cleared by INDYCAR medical to participate in tomorrow's Indianapolis 500," the racing team said of its driver.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former open-wheel driver Bryan Herta, walked away from the crash uninjured on Friday.

Herta's Honda wiggled in Turn 1 and then hit the wall, briefly went airborne and landed on its top late in the session on Carb Day.

Herta said after the crash that he though he went "a little too fast for that corner."

After the crash, Herta's team began preparing his backup car for the race.

This will be Herta's fourth Indy 500 start. He finished in 16th place last year. His best finish was eighth in 2020.

--Field Level Media

