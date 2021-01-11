D'Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 15 rebounds, Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Colorado beat Utah 65-58 on Monday in Salt Lake City.
Evan Battey added 10 points for the Buffaloes (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12).
Timmy Allen scored a game-high 19 points and Alfonso Plummer contributed 12 for the Utes (4-5, 1-4). The Utes shot just 2-for-11 from the foul line.
The Utes led 37-27 at halftime but Colorado came out hot in the second half. Schwartz scored on two layups and a jumper, Eli Parquet hit a jumper and Battey sank two free throws to tie the game just 3:29 in.
Following the first media timeout of the half, Walker converted a three-point play and Horne hit a layup to cap a 15-0 run. Plummer's 3-pointer ended Utah's drought that spanned 6:34 going back to the first half.
The Utes missed seven shots and two free throws and committed a turnover between points.
Pelle Larsson made a 3-pointer and Branden Carlson's jumper got Utah within 46-45 with 10:40 left. Walker hit a 3-pointer and Battey scored to put the Buffaloes ahead 51-45 with 8:02 left.
Utah's Ian Martinez sank a 3-pointer, and after two free throws by Battey, Allen hit two layups around a Schwartz turnover to get the Utes within 53-52 with 3:16 left.
Colorado's McKinley Wright IV hit two free throws out of a timeout, Carlson missed two for Utah, and then Battey and Allen traded baskets to make it 57-54 with 2:09 left. The Utes missed a layup and a dunk and Schwartz hit a jumper with 56 seconds left to stretch the Buffaloes' lead to five points.
Riley Battin missed a 3-point attempt for Utah, and Colorado closed it out at the foul line.
Colorado led by two before Utah made a run to take a lead at the end of the first half. Plummer had five points and Carlson a jumper and a dunk during a 15-2 run that gave the Utes an 11-point lead, their biggest of the game, and they were on top by 10 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.